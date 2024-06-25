Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,501 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $32,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

