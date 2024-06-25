American International Group Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

