American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

