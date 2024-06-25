American International Group Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

