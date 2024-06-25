American International Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,619 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,459,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,545 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,837 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.6 %

RCM opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.