American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

