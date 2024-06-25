American International Group Inc. Sells 819 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

