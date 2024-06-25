American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

