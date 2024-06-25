AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.9 %

AAON stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

