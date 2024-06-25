Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Federal Signal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 524,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Federal Signal by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 278,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.