American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Allegion by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

