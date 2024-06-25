Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 337,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 304,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 141.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 466,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,766,000 after purchasing an additional 273,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

