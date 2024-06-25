Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 64,875 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.43% of Darling Ingredients worth $34,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $22,473,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.