Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 148,637 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,637 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 148,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KTB opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

