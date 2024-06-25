American International Group Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.28, a PEG ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,236 shares of company stock worth $81,793,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

