Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of TAP opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

