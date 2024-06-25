American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.