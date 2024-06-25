American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Mosaic by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Mosaic stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

