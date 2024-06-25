Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,396 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $34,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

