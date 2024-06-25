American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $251.20 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

