American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,282 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AerCap by 4,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

