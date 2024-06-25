Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,222,010. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

