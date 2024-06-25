Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,145 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.78% of ACCO Brands worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 301,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

