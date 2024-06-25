Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 188,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Regency Centers by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

