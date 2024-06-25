Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.17% of Tenaris worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,092,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 598,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

TS stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. Research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

