Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $250,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $24,738,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,308,467 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.51 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

