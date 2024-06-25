Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

