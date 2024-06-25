DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 551.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.