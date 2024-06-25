Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 740.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

