Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

