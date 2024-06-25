Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.70). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 581,618 shares trading hands.
Tungsten Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.60.
Tungsten Company Profile
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tungsten
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.