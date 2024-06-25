International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.