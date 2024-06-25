Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.33 Million Stock Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 2,548.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 909,354 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,487,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,665,000. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.03. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

