American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.8 %

MDB opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.