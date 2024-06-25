Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 414 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PKX opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

