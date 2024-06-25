Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 768,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Gildan Activewear worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. CWM LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.2 %

GIL stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

