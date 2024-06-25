Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

