Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,474 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.