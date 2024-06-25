Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 586.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $13,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,263,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.