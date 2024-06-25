Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insmed Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

