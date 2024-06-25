Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

