Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.47

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and traded as high as $19.40. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 104,292 shares.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

