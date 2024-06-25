Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

