Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

