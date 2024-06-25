Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,018 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $26,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $91,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

