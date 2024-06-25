Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.77 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

