Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $24,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 456,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 144.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.