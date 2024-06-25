Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,012 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of FB Financial worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,060,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220,835 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,237,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

