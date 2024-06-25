Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 115,728 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of O-I Glass worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

