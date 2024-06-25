NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,709 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of NexGen Energy worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.33 and a beta of 1.92.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

